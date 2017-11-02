LOOK: Dodgers fan shows off large Vin Scully tattoo on arm

Dodgers fans no longer have Vin Scully serenading them with his soothing voice and amazing calls, but one particular man is essentially bringing the play-by-play legend with him everywhere he goes.

A fan was spotted at Dodger Stadium during Game 7 of the World Series, and on his forearm was a prominent tattoo of Scully.

Check out the attention to detail on this beauty.

That silhouette really does have an uncanny likeness to Scully.