LOOK: 49ers players wear military-themed cleats in honor of Veterans Day

The 49ers may still be winless, but they got some serious karma points for their uniform choice in Sunday’s game against the Giants.
San Francisco showed off these military-themed cleats which its players will wear in the game. Check out the camouflage color scheme, complete with the US Marine Corps logo.
The 49ers delivered on that gesture, and did their part to participate in the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative.
