LeBron James jabs Phil Jackson, credits his firing for Knicks’ success

The Knicks look like a completely different team than the one that won only 32 games last season, and LeBron James recently shared his opinion regarding why the team seems to have improved.

James took over late in Monday night’s game against the Knicks, and was a big reason the Cavs were able to come back from a 23-point deficit and emerge from Madison Square Garden with a 104-101 win.

The loss dropped the Knicks to 7-6, which is still a considerable improvement from where they were last season. James spoke to reporters about the state of the team after the game, and shared why he believes the Knicks are playing better, with a clear jab at former team president Phil Jackson.

“They’re playing some good basketball,” James said, via James Herbert of CBS Sports. “I think Jeff – the coach, Jeff Hornacek – is finally, with the release of the old fella, is finally allowed to implement what he wants to do on the team. And it’s showing it’s very effective.”

It’s not the first time James has taken a shot at Jackson, as he recently criticized the former Knicks president for passing on Dennis Smith Jr. It probably won’t be the last, either.