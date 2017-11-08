LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo take turns schooling each other (VIDEO)

The Bucks and Cavaliers squared off on the court Tuesday night, which put LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the center stage.

It didn’t take long for James to teach Antetokounmpo a lesson, when the Bucks forward attempted to reach in and swat the ball away. James backed him down and eventually drained a fadeaway jumper with ease.

Antetokounmpo got revenge soon after, though, by blocking James’ layup attempt.

The two will be fun to watch for years to come.