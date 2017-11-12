LeBron James embarrasses Dirk Nowitzki, throws down game-sealing dunk (VIDEO)

Dirk Nowitzki will turn 40 years of age next year, and LeBron James took full advantage of the fact that the Mavericks veteran has become a bit of a liability on defense for his team.
The Cavs were clinging to a three-point lead with just over a minute remaining in Saturday night’s game, and Nowitzki stepped out to check James. That proved to be a mismatch, as James blew right by Nowitzki as if he weren’t even there, and he then finished off the play with a monster dunk.
James was the ultimate “closer” on that particular play, and the Cavs emerged victorious by a 111-104 scoring margin.
