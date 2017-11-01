Lance McCullers seen ‘warming up’ in outfield after Game 6 ended

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. must already be ready for his chance to potentially pitch in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

McCullers, who pitched in the team’s victory in Game 3 — giving up three runs in five 1/3 innings of work — has been named the Astros’ starting pitcher for Game 7.

It’s a huge responsibility for the 24-year-old McCullers, one he appears to be up for, judging by his actions that followed Game 6.

McCullers has already begun “warming up,” apparently, as he was seen on the field at Dodger Stadium after the game. The FOX MLB crew was doing its postgame coverage at the time, and the TV cameras briefly cut to a shot of McCullers on the field, throwing the ball to another person.

It’s safe to say McCullers is treating this as a huge opportunity, rather than a stressful situation. He appears ready to go for Wednesday’s game, and even if he’s not sharp, the Astros will have a healthy and rested bullpen to follow him.