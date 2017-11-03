Keith Hernandez apologizes for making homophobic joke during World Series (VIDEO)

Keith Hernandez drew a big reaction from viewers for what he said during FOX’s pregame coverage before Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night — and not in a good way, either.

It happened when David Ortiz was discussing Yasiel Puig’s “lick” ritual, and he asked Hernandez what he thought about it.

“I’m not from San Francisco, bro!” was the response he got.

Keith Hernandez: I'm not from San Francisco, bro!!

It didn’t take long for Hernandez to apologize, which he did through a spokesperson.

“I made a poor attempt at humor and never intended for it to be taken the wrong way. I am from San Francisco and as baseball fans know, the Dodgers/Giants rivalry runs deep. I did not grow up a Dodger fan and when it came down to Giants vs. Dodgers, I rooted for the Giants. I apologize if any offense was taken.”

In situations such as these I’m just really not sure if an apology is even worth anything. Hernandez is an old-school guy, and played baseball during a different era. If what he said was really that offensive in his eyes, he wouldn’t have said it. But the PC generation wants what it wants, so he apologized, and we’ll all move on.