JR Smith’s dad gave him advice that perfectly explains his playing style

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has never shied away from shooting, even when in a slump. Smith is known for letting it fly, no matter the situation, and now we know why.

Smith recently spoke to reporters and revealed a piece of advice his dad — Earl Smith Jr. — once gave him, and it explains why the Cavs shooting guard has never really seen a shot he didn’t like.

“My dad always told me, ‘shoot every time you get it.’ That’s always been his motto since I was a kid,” Smith said. “He said, ‘Your shot is better than a turnover. Don’t risk turning the ball over. Just shoot it.’”

Taking a difficult or contested shot is almost as bad as a turnover, but we see what the elder Smith was getting at. As far his son’s shot attempts go, Smith has averaged 11.1 shots per game during his career, which is a fairly high amount, given that he’s played alongside a few superstars that have clearly deserved their fair share of looks as well.

What really matters is that the next time we watch Smith put up a three-pointer from distance, we’ll know why. Everything makes sense now.