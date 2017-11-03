Josh Reddick channels Ric Flair in victory parade speech

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick brought the WWE belt on stage with him when the team addressed the crowd during the victory parade on Friday, and he also continued to show some love for one of his favorite wrestlers.

Reddick has been channeling Ric Flair all season, with plenty of “Woo!” calls along the way. Friday was no different, with Reddick dropping some Flair quotes in giving a short speech for the fans.

Josh Reddick: “We’re limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheeling-dealing son of a guns. Woo!” — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 3, 2017

Reddick: “Wooston, we don’t have a problem. We have a championship.” And Reddick saves the day — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 3, 2017

The Astros outfielder also gave a “Woo!” for the fans while wearing the belt, because of course he did.

Not only did Reddick perfectly nail Flair’s signature catchphrase, but he also pumped up the fans in doing so.