Josh Norman autographs, gives cleats to military veteran (VIDEO)

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman came through with a great gesture before Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Norman was seen wearing a customized pair of cleats in honor of Veterans Day during pregame warmups, but he didn’t rock them for long. The Redskins cornerback removed his cleats and autographed them, then gave them to Commandant of the Marine Corps General Robert B. Neller.

.@J_No24 giving the cleats off his feet to the Commandant of the Marine Corps General Robert B. Neller. #SaluteToService @RedskinsSalute pic.twitter.com/IUGfZlsbFL — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 12, 2017

Props to Norman for setting a good example and showing what the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative is capable of.