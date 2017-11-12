Josh Norman autographs, gives cleats to military veteran (VIDEO)

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman came through with a great gesture before Sunday’s game against the Vikings.
Norman was seen wearing a customized pair of cleats in honor of Veterans Day during pregame warmups, but he didn’t rock them for long. The Redskins cornerback removed his cleats and autographed them, then gave them to Commandant of the Marine Corps General Robert B. Neller.
Props to Norman for setting a good example and showing what the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative is capable of.
