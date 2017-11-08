Josh Gordon wants to be the ‘best receiver of all-time’

Watch out, Jerry Rice, because Josh Gordon is making a run at your title.

Rice, who many view as the greatest NFL receiver of all-time, is being challenged by a wideout who hasn’t played a down in the NFL since 2014.

Browns receiver Josh Gordon, who wasted some of the “prime” years of his career due to drug and alcohol abuse, says he wants to be the GOAT.

He opened up about his intentions in speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“My goal is to be the best receiver of all time.” – Josh Gordon — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2017

Gordon is 26 years of age, so he still has some time to perfect his craft and put up numbers. For comparison purposes, though, he only has 161 career receptions, while Rice boasts 1,549. Gordon has a lot of catching up to do.