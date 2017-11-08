Jockey punches horse, gets two-week suspension (VIDEO)

A jockey took his anger out on his horse in a recent race, and now he’ll be paying the price.

Dylan Caboche was seen punching his horse, She’s Reneldasgirl, before a race at Port Lincoln in Australia. The filly ended up finishing in eighth place, but that wasn’t what Thoroughbred Racing South Australia was interested in. It was Caboche’s actions that they focused on.

TRSA suspended Caboche for two weeks, and released the following statement.

“TRSA does not condone and will not tolerate such behaviour.

“It is hoped this penalty – which will remain on the rider’s record and will impact his earning ability – will send a strong signal to others.”

Here’s the video showing the incident.

Hopefully Caboche learns his lesson, because that was disgraceful.