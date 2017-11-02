James Harden sends Kristaps Porzingis to the floor with sick crossover (VIDEO)

It doesn’t happen often, but Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis did manage to find himself on the wrong end of the highlight reel on Wednesday night.

James Harden was working on Porzingis at the time, and he used a nice stepback crossover move to shake Porzingis — sending him to the floor.

Harden then calmly dished the ball to Trevor Ariza, who drained a three-pointer.

The bearded one won that round, although he may have got away with a bit of a push to gain the extra separation.