James Harden has funny reaction to young fan impersonating him (VIDEO)

Rockets star James Harden is known for his signature beard, among other things.

NBA fans also remember when Harden side-eyed a reporter roughly two years ago, as he went viral shortly afterward when plenty of memes popped up showing his classic reaction.

A young fan who dressed as Harden for Halloween perfectly mimicked the side-eye, and you need to check out his funny impersonation of the Rockets star.

Austin doing the James Harden post game epic side eye interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ty4f0kIByy — Shamika C (@SugaSham) November 1, 2017

Harden sure seemed to enjoy it. Here’s how he reacted after seeing the funny video clip.

The young kid had it all going for him — the beard, the fade and the side-eye.