Isaiah Thomas sums up state of the Cavs with ‘Arthur’ meme

If you thought the “Arthur” meme would fade away and disappear after LeBron James posted it — causing an uproar — you thought wrong.
It’s back after Monday night’s thrilling 104-101 win over the Knicks — a game the Cavs trailed by 23 points in, by the way. A big win for the Cavs resulted in a big Instagram post from Isaiah Thomas, who brought the “Arthur” meme back with this gem.
“Mood….” was the caption, just like the one James used.
Will Tristan Thompson be the next one to post the meme? Stay tuned.
