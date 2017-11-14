Isaiah Thomas sums up state of the Cavs with ‘Arthur’ meme

If you thought the “Arthur” meme would fade away and disappear after LeBron James posted it — causing an uproar — you thought wrong.

It’s back after Monday night’s thrilling 104-101 win over the Knicks — a game the Cavs trailed by 23 points in, by the way. A big win for the Cavs resulted in a big Instagram post from Isaiah Thomas, who brought the “Arthur” meme back with this gem.

“Mood….” was the caption, just like the one James used.

Mood… A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:39pm PST

Will Tristan Thompson be the next one to post the meme? Stay tuned.