Hassan Whiteside stares Suns player down forever after blocking shot (VIDEO)

Hassan Whiteside really wanted Suns guard Mike James — along with everyone else that was watching the game — to know that he got the best of him on one particular play during Wednesday night’s game.

James drove to the basket and attempted to dunk on Whiteside, but the Heat big man was not having it. He perfectly blocked the dunk attempt, and then made sure to let James know he should think twice about trying to dunk on the seven-footer again. With James down on the court, Whiteside near him and stared him down for what seemed like forever.

Yooo Whiteside just pinned Mike James on the glass and didnt even run down the court to play offense he just stayed and stared him down 💀 pic.twitter.com/OaCbwq40wQ — Swaggy P-rez (@World_Wide_Wob) November 9, 2017

The ball may have been pushed up the floor, but Whiteside sure seemed to take his time getting up court.