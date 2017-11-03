With the Warriors clinging to a double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter, Pop had some words with the officials, which earned him a technical. He followed that up by saying one official was a “terrible f—-ing referee,” which you can see in the video clip below. That resulted in a second technical, and an ejection.
The interesting thing is that the free-throw disparity was 24-16, in favor of the Spurs, so Pop may have overreacted a bit. The Spurs’ mediocre start to the season, with a 4-4 record, may be affecting his emotions on the court.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Gregg Popovich ejected for NSFW comments about referee (VIDEO)