Golden Tate salutes military to celebrate TD (VIDEO)

Golden Tate did his part to make sure the military members in attendance at Ford Field for Sunday’s game against the Browns were honored for their service.

Tate turned a quick screen into a 40-yard touchdown, and did a celebration that fit perfectly with the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative.

Check out how he turned to the fans and saluted them.

The NFL probably wasn’t thrilled with the Steelers over their questionable touchdown celebration on Sunday, but we’re guessing Tate’s classy gesture made up for it.