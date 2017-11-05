Georges St-Pierre upsets Michael Bisping by choking him out at UFC 217 (VIDEO)

Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping was one of the most anticipated fights of the year, and the bout on Saturday night certainly lived up to the expectations.

Fans who tuned in for UFC 217 witnessed St-Pierre go to war in the Octagon for the first time in four years, and one of the greatest fighters the UFC has ever seen showed he’s capable of producing one of the best MMA comeback stories as well.

St-Pierre controlled the fight in the first two rounds, and recorded a takedown in each of those stanzas. The third round was a bit different, as Bisping managed to open up a huge cut on GSP’s forehead, which appeared to shift the momentum a bit. St-Pierre, however, was not fazed, as he later used a vicious left hook to knock Bisping down, and then submitted him with a rear-naked choke.

GSP’s record improved to 26-2 with the win, and it’s currently unclear as to who he might fight next. For now, he’ll enjoy recapturing the title he vacated in 2013.