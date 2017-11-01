Game of Thrones star ‘The Mountain’ says he would’ve ‘crushed’ Conor McGregor in sparring session

Six-foot-nine, 400-pound Hafthor Bjornsson is better known as The Mountain from HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, and he is one large man.

The Mountain has trained with numerous athletes over the past few years, and among them was Conor McGregor, when the two sparred to prepare for The Notorious One’s bout against Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

Bjornsson recently spoke to RT Sport, and admitted that he had to hold back in the sparring session, otherwise he would’ve crushed McGregor.

“I had to hold myself back, because I have too much power for a man his size,” Bjornsson said to RT Sport in the video below. “If I would’ve pushed all my power into him, I would crush him.”

[embedded content]

McGregor didn’t seem to think he was holding back, though, in some past comments to MMAFighting.com

“I was hitting him with some shots,” McGregor said. “I had to hit him with some shots. He was trying to hit me as well. He wasn’t taking it easy. He tried to grab me and tried to pull my head off. I defended, freed the head. I was like this motherf—er is so big, I have to start smashing him to the body.”

We’re siding with Bjornsson here. He is just so incredibly large, and his nickname suits him perfectly.