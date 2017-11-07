Funny video of Derrick Rose playing against his son shows he hates losing

Cavs point guard Derrick Rose shows no mercy on the court, no matter who he’s playing against.

That includes his five-year-old son, Derrick Rose Jr., which we learned before Tuesday’s game against the Bucks tipped off. Daddy and son squared off in a game of 1-on-1 on the court, and the elder Rose did not do anything to level the playing field.

You’d think there would’ve been some handicap here, but there wasn’t.

Tough love, man.