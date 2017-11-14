Frank Ntilikina shoves LeBron James, Enes Kanter comes to his aid (VIDEO)

The Cavs-Knicks rivalry is being renewed, it seems.

LeBron James got on their bad side after throwing down an alley-oop dunk during Monday’s game, as the Knicks didn’t really appreciate his showboating. Rookie guard Frank Ntilikina got in James’ way afterward, and then gave him a bit of a shove.

Enes Kanter quickly came in to the aid of his teammate, and went face-to-face with James. The two then had some words, but the altercation didn’t last long.

Ntilikina is probably still upset over what James had to say over the weekend. The Cavs star commented that the Knicks should’ve drafted Dennis Smith Jr. over him, and that clearly didn’t sit well with the young guard.