Former Red Sox pitcher Josh Beckett tackles, injures country music singer

Josh Beckett’s ridiculous behavior at a country music concert on Friday night is being called into question, and understandably so.

Beckett, a former MLB pitcher who last pitched in 2014, drunkenly jumped onto stage and tackled the band’s singer, leading to injuries for the poor guy, which you can see in the photo below.

@MikeTaylorShow Josh Beckett can play for Rod Marinelli. That’s a hell of a tackle on that country singer haha pic.twitter.com/dDvU8mdoja — L.J. in Laredo (@LJinLaredo) November 11, 2017

TMZ has the details:

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Beckett admitted to stage diving and said he hit his leg on the speaker during the incident.

The worst part … the singer of the band told cops he suffered serious injuries to his arm, neck and shoulder from the incident … including a torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder.

Beckett’s likely going to pay for his reckless behavior in the future. There was absolutely no reason for it, either.