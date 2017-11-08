Eric Bledsoe opens up about Bucks trade, says he’s ‘never been a liar’

The Suns officially agreed to trade Eric Bledsoe to the Bucks on Tuesday morning, and the 27-year-old seems to be excited about playing in a new environment.

It was only a matter of time until Bledsoe — who was clearly disgruntled in Phoenix as he once tweeted “I don’t wanna be there” roughly two weeks ago — was going to be moved, and it happened even quicker than most analysts predicted.

Bledsoe wasted no time in attempting to clear the air about what happened between him and the Suns, which he did in a video he recorded for Uninterrupted.

“Man, it’s been a long couple of weeks,” Bledsoe said. “I just want to start by saying I’ve never been a liar, and I want to thank the city of Phoenix, the amazing fans, my teammates, the training staff, basketball operations, who all made my four years here for me and my family, a great time.”

He then spoke about how excited he is to join the Bucks.

“But on the other hand, I’m extremely excited to be a Milwaukee Buck,” Bledsoe said. “I hope you guys are excited as me. I’m ready to play in front of the fans. I play in front of ’em on the visitors side, and it was great. I wanted to be a part of the organization, the team and just the city of Milwaukee. I hope you guys are ready for me and my beautiful wife, my two amazing kids. Let’s get it.”

A fresh start appears to be exactly what Bledsoe needs, and he’ll likely be very motivated to produce for his new team.