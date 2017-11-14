It started when Kanter got into it with James after coming to Frank Ntilikina’s defense in the first quarter of the Eastern Conference matchup. James and Kanter went face-to-face, and had some words during the heated altercation. Kanter didn’t stop there, either, as he had some comments about the Cavaliers star after the game. He did not hold back one bit, either.
The Knicks center took a shot at James over his nickname, and clearly is not intimidated by the “king.”
James, for the most part, took the high road when asked about Kanter’s comments. Here’s what he had to say in response.
It appears that the Knicks-Cavs rivalry has been renewed, and we can’t wait until April 9, when the two teams square off again on the court.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Enes Kanter takes shot at LeBron James’ nickname