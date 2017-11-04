Knicks forward Doug McDermott wanted to make sure Jackson’s first trip to the Garden was a memorable one, and he appeared to have succeeded.
McDermott cut to the basket on one particular play, and received a nice pass on his way to the hoop. He was met by Jackson, but didn’t adjust his approach at all. Instead, he proceeded to dunk all over the Suns rookie, and then stared him down for a few seconds afterward to let him know about it.
Here’s another angle of the play.
Jackson won’t be forgetting that posterization anytime soon.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Doug McDermott stares down Josh Jackson after dunking all over him (VIDEO)