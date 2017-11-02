Doc Rivers reveals he got ejected from game so he could watch Tiger Woods at Masters

Tiger Woods was a treat to watch when he was in his prime, and sports fans would often do whatever they could to watch him tee off on the golf course — especially in major tournaments.

That includes Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who once put forth his best effort to get thrown out of a game just so he could watch Woods.

Rivers recently revealed it happened when he was the head coach of the Celtics, and general manager Danny Ainge had informed him at halftime that Woods was in the zone at Augusta. That caused Rivers to do whatever he could to get thrown out of the game as soon as the third quarter began, so he could watch Woods in the Masters Tournament.