Did Draymond Green take a shot at LeBron James with Instagram post?

Coincidentally, the post followed Kyrie Irving dropping 35 points and helping lead the Celtics to their ninth straight win, which led many to believe that James misses his former teammate.
What also happened was other NBA players taking to Instagram to comment or like James’ post, most of them likely looking to troll him for creating attention to himself. Damian Lillard dropped a “lol,” and other players liked the post.
Draymond Green may have taken a shot at LeBron as well, as he posted the following photo on Instagram, with the same “mood” caption that James used.
UPDATE: Green downplayed the post on Twitter.
Green can say what he wants, but he’s had his moments getting into it with James in the past, so it wouldn’t be a shock if he snuck in a shot there.
