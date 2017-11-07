Did Draymond Green take a shot at LeBron James with Instagram post?

LeBron James drew the attention of many MLB players when he posted an angry “Arthur” meme on Instagram Monday night.

Coincidentally, the post followed Kyrie Irving dropping 35 points and helping lead the Celtics to their ninth straight win, which led many to believe that James misses his former teammate.

What also happened was other NBA players taking to Instagram to comment or like James’ post, most of them likely looking to troll him for creating attention to himself. Damian Lillard dropped a “lol,” and other players liked the post.

Draymond Green may have taken a shot at LeBron as well, as he posted the following photo on Instagram, with the same “mood” caption that James used.

MOOD… A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:54am PST

UPDATE: Green downplayed the post on Twitter.

FYI people should really stop making assumptions… I’m still trying to figure out how y’all made Bron post out to be about the Celtics… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2017

I just thought the pic was dope and that was my mood today… I’m always the first to say when I’m going at someone… and always will — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2017

Green can say what he wants, but he’s had his moments getting into it with James in the past, so it wouldn’t be a shock if he snuck in a shot there.