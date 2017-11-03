Danny Green dunks on Kevin Durant, stares him down afterward (VIDEO)

The Warriors and their celebrations that often follow don’t usually go over well with the team they’re facing, so they often face taunts and jeers by opposing players and fans as a result.
That was what happened during Thursday night’s game, when Danny Green dunked all over Kevin Durant, and then chose to stare him down afterward.
The defending champions always get their opponents’ best effort, as well as sometimes getting caught up in a bit of extracurricular activity as well. It comes with the territory.
