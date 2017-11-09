Dak Prescott opens up about how he’s avoided sophomore slump

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a remarkable rookie season in 2016, and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

It was predicted, however, that he would endure a sophomore slump during his 2017 campaign, but that hasn’t happened. Prescott, in fact, has picked up where he left off last season. He’s completed 62.9 percent of his passes, and has thrown 16 touchdowns, but only four interceptions, for a 97.9 passer rating.

Team owner Jerry Jones even commented that Prescott is playing at the “highest level of anybody they see in the NFL” on Wednesday morning, and former NFL’er Greg Jennings also had high praise for the Cowboys’ second-year quarterback earlier in the week.

Prescott recently spoke to reporters about his play on the field, and he didn’t hold back while sharing his thoughts during his weekly press conference.

“I feel like I’m playing well,” Prescott said, via Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News. “I’m seeing the field, studying, I’m preparing the right way. I’m able to go out there on Sunday and just let it go and play within myself and have fun and get all these guys the ball, and it’s been working.”

The Cowboys’ signal-caller also said he doesn’t believe defenses are playing him any differently than they did last season, and that they’re “just running their defense.”

Prescott went on to say that the key to his success lies in his preparation leading up to each game.

“Early in the week, you catch me on Tuesday, that’s when I’m nervous the most,” Prescott said. “That’s when I know, I guess you could say, everything that I’m going to have to do within the week to be ready for Sunday, so when Sunday comes I’ve done all the work, now it’s just time to play football and be that kid that fell in love with the game when I was 6 years old or whatever.”

Whatever Prescott has been doing, it’s working. If he continues to play at a high level in leading his team, he’ll place himself in the running for the NFL MVP award.