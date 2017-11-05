The Chiefs have produced plenty of great touchdown celebrations this season, and they saved a great one for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Kansas City had a loud presence in Jerryworld, with plenty of fans coming out to make the trip. Their money was well-spent, as they got to see this awesome celebration in person.
The Chiefs found the end zone on third-and-goal, and celebrated by imitating a potato sack race.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Chiefs celebrate touchdown by orchestrating potato sack race (VIDEO)