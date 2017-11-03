Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee announce marriage, engagement plans in Bora Bora

Now that Rory McIlroy is married, it was only a matter of time for his ex, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, to do the same.

Woz and former NBA player David Lee have been vacationing in Bora Bora, and there was a reason for that, apparently.

Lee announced that he popped the question, and lucky for him, Woz said yes. The two are now engaged.

Here’s a shot of the ring.

Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate❤️💍 @dlee042 A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Nov 3, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

And a shot of Woz, for your viewing pleasure.

No filter needed! A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Nov 2, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Congrats to the happy couple.