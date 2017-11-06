Carmelo Anthony somehow got ejected on layup attempt (VIDEO)

It’s not every day that you see an NBA player ejected on a play that they appeared to be fouled on — in fact, it’s very rare. But that’s exactly what happened during Sunday’s Rockets-Blazers game.

Carmelo Anthony was handling the ball on the perimeter in the third quarter of the game, when he elected to pull up for a long-range jumper. It sure looked like he got hit in the face, and should’ve received three free throws. No foul was called on the play, though.

Melo shook it off, though, and drove to the hoop. He converted on a layup attempt, and appeared to be fouled by Jusuf Nurkic, for what looked to be a three-point play opportunity. However, the officials talked it over, and actually hit Anthony with a flagrant-2 for making contact with Nurkic using his elbow, which warranted an automatic ejection.

A number of NBA players — past and present — certainly didn’t agree with the call.

That’s not a flagrant 2… — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 6, 2017

Melo shouldn’t have been thrown out for that, flagrant 1 but not ejected that’s crazy. — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) November 6, 2017

The NBA is so SOFT!! Carmelo got thrown out for that?? Mind you call on floor was a foul on Nurkic!! What a joke, seriously, A JOKE. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) November 6, 2017

That was easily the softest ejection we’ve seen in the NBA so far this season. Anthony didn’t even deserve a technical for what looked to be incidental contact at the rim.