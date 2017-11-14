Cam Newton rocks awesome Veterans Day-themed cleats for Dolphins game (PHOTO)

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton showed his support for America’s veterans in a big way.
Newton wore a pair of customized cleats that have a Veterans Day look during Monday night’s game against the Dolphins, complete with a stars and stripes color theme, and an eagle etched on the side of them.
Newton’s sense of style, as well as his support for the troops, will be on full display Monday night.
