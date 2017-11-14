Cam Newton rocks awesome Veterans Day-themed cleats for Dolphins game (PHOTO)

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton showed his support for America’s veterans in a big way.

Newton wore a pair of customized cleats that have a Veterans Day look during Monday night’s game against the Dolphins, complete with a stars and stripes color theme, and an eagle etched on the side of them.

Cam’s pregame cleats for Salute to Service pic.twitter.com/vD1juwwDLI — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) November 14, 2017

Newton’s sense of style, as well as his support for the troops, will be on full display Monday night.