Cam Newton roasted for wearing floral-themed suit jacket and cowboy hat

Cam Newton’s claim to fame stems from his ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs, but he’s also known for his eccentric fashion sense. As such, the Panthers quarterback often elects to wear extravagant outfits before and after games.

Newton rocked a flashy, floral-themed suit jacket — which was created by fashion designer Tom Ford — and a black cowboy hat to the podium after Monday night’s 45-21 win after the Dolphins, with sunglasses to top off the look. There didn’t appear to be any sun in his eyes when he spoke to reporters, but Newton donned the shades anyway. As for what he wore on his head, Newton had previously hinted that he’d wear a cowboy hat to honor Hank Williams Jr., since the Panthers were playing on “Monday Night Football.”

Twitter had a field day with Newton’s suit jacket, and also on his outfit as a whole. Here are some of the best reactions to his postgame attire.

Cam Newton’s jacket looks like my grandma’s candies. — Security Clarence (@pdxor) November 14, 2017

Cam Newton and Russell Westbrook must have the same stylist and I dig it. 😉😉😉😉 — mrshaircrazy (@mrshaircrazy) November 14, 2017

Cam Newton: “My music selection is pretty aggressive with the softness.” And now talking about his big hat. “Sauce, swag …” he says. Yeah, real great when you win 45-21. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 14, 2017

I really expected Brett Hart and Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart to flank Cam Newton at his post-game press conference. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) November 14, 2017

Newton clearly wants to stand out from the rest of the pack, and he’s doing a great job of it. We can’t wait to see what he’ll wear next week.