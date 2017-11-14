Cam Newton roasted for wearing floral-themed suit jacket and cowboy hat

Newton rocked a flashy, floral-themed suit jacket — which was created by fashion designer Tom Ford — and a black cowboy hat to the podium after Monday night’s 45-21 win after the Dolphins, with sunglasses to top off the look. There didn’t appear to be any sun in his eyes when he spoke to reporters, but Newton donned the shades anyway. As for what he wore on his head, Newton had previously hinted that he’d wear a cowboy hat to honor Hank Williams Jr., since the Panthers were playing on “Monday Night Football.”
Twitter had a field day with Newton’s suit jacket, and also on his outfit as a whole. Here are some of the best reactions to his postgame attire.
Newton clearly wants to stand out from the rest of the pack, and he’s doing a great job of it. We can’t wait to see what he’ll wear next week.
