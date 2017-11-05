Cam Newton goes airborne, extends for goal line on TD (VIDEO)

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton would not be denied on one particular play late in the first half of Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Falcons.

Carolina had the ball in the red zone and was looking to take the lead for the first time in the game. Newton took off running with the football, and was met by Falcons defenders near the goal line. One grabbed him by his legs, while another waited in the end zone.

Neither would be able to stop him, though, as Newton leaped and stretched the football over the goal line — just before it hit Desmond Trufant’s helmet and bounced into the end zone — for the nine-yard touchdown.

Newton embraced his “Superman” persona on that play.