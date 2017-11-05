Buccaneers, Saints players get into fight on sideline (VIDEO)

Week 9 of the NFL season featured plenty of animosity, for some reason, and AJ Green vs Jalen Ramsey wasn’t the only fight that took place on Sunday.

Things got chippy in the third quarter of the Buccaneers-Saints game, after Ryan Fitzpatrick — who had recently entered the game for an injured Jameis Winston — absorbed a late hit at the end of a play. Obviously, the Bucs weren’t happy about it, and a skirmish broke out on the field.

It later spread to the sideline, where Winston pointed at the back of Marshon Lattimore’s neck, to which the Saints cornerback responded by shoving the Bucs quarterback. Mike Evans came flying in out of nowhere and delivered a forceful blow to Lattimore’s back, sending him to the ground. That’s when a large shoving match erupted in the area, with players from both teams involved.

Players were later separated and cooler heads eventually prevailed. Penalties were assessed, but no one was ejected from the game, which is surprising, given what Evans did.