Bill celebrate TD with clever ‘Star Wars’ themed display (VIDEO)

Now that the official trailer for “The Last Jedi” has been released, “Star Wars” buzz is in full swing once again.

Halloween costumes with a “Star Wars” theme were seen over the weekend and on Tuesday night, as lightsabers could be seen illuminating the streets during the holiday.

And it didn’t stop there, either.

The Bills put on a “Star Wars” display after scoring their first touchdown in Thursday night’s game against the Jets, featuring a lightsaber battle of sorts, and a Force Choke.

Props to the Bills for pulling off one of the coolest celebrations we’ve seen so far this season.