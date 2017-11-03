Ben Simmons has jersey ripped off while fighting for rebound (VIDEO)

The NBA needs to do something about its jersey problem, and soon.

Fans and players alike appeared excited when the league announced a new global apparel partnership between the NBA and Nike, which resulted in new uniforms for 2017. But Nike has had an issue with jerseys being torn during games, and that was on full display during Friday’s Pacers-76ers game at Wells Fargo Arena.

The latest player to have a jersey issue was Ben Simmons, who was seen fighting for a rebound near the basket during the game, only to have his jersey ripped off his chest. A Pacers player appeared to grab hold of it for a brief moment, and that spelled the end of that particular jersey.

Do better, Nike. Players deserve better.