Astros threw water at Ken Jeong while he was carrying Dodgers flag on dugout

Actor Ken Jeong, as a Dodgers fan, has been given the opportunity to carry the Dodgers flag on the visiting team’s dugout a few times during the MLB playoffs.

Fellow actor Rob Lowe has been carrying the Dodgers flag on the home team’s dugout, while Jeong has been doing his thing opposite him.

But Game 7s are a bit different, and the Astros players made it clear they did not want Jeong standing on their dugout on Wednesday night, so they splashed him with water.

Jeong got some water in his face, but it was all in good fun, and in the spirit of baseball.