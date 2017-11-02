Astros pour beer in World Series trophy to drink out of it in locker room celebration (VIDEO)

The Astros used any and all methods to achieve their goal of getting drunk to celebrate a World Series title.

It didn’t take long for the celebrating to begin in the locker room after Game 7 of the World Series was in the books. and things got a bit wild.

Veteran catcher Brian McCann, as you might imagine, was as vocal partying as he is on the field, so he was a focal point of the action.

Another highlight was when the team poured beer in the World Series trophy to essentially use it as a beer luge, which you can see in the video below from TMZ Sports.

Someone at Astros HQ is going to need to wash that piece of hardware, as it looks like it got plenty of use.