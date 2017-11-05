AJ Green chokes, punches Jalen Ramsey during fight (VIDEO)

It appears the frustration from the Bengals’ disappointing 2017 campaign boiled over for receiver A.J. Green in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

In the second quarter of the game, Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey were seen getting into it at the end of a play. The two had been jawing at one another throughout the game, and it led to a physical altercation that got ugly quickly.

Ramsey shoved Green to the ground when the play was over, and rather than taking the high road, the Bengals receiver did something that escalated tensions. Green put Ramsey in a chokehold, and then wrestled him to the ground. He didn’t stop there, either, punching Ramsey multiple times afterward.

Both Ramsey and Green were ejected from the game, and suspensions could be coming as well. It seems highly unlikely that Green won’t miss some time — possibly multiple games, even — going forward.