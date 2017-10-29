Zach Miller suffers brutal leg injury, gets screwed by refs in doing so

Bears TE Zach Miller appeared to make a stellar catch in Sunday’s game against the Saints, but may have suffered a season-ending injury in doing so.
Miller ran a fade route in the end zone and laid out to make a great grab. Unfortunately, he appeared to have suffered a broken leg in doing so.
To add salt in the wound, the officials overturned the call on the field — a touchdown — and the Bears would go on to miss a field goal.
Initial word out of New Orleans isn’t good.
We wish the best for Miller.
