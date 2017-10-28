But it’s what happened afterward that has been the subject of much discussion.
After making his way back to the dugout following the home run, Gurriel put his hands on the sides of his eyes, appearing to make fun of pitcher Yu Darvish for his Asian ethnicity. He then laughed and said something as well, which, by reading his lips, looked to be “Chinito.” That’s a derogatory slang used to refer to Asians.
Twitter users sure weren’t happy about Gurriel’s questionable actions.
We can expect reporters to ask Gurriel about his questionable gesture in the dugout after the game.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Yuli Gurriel appears to mock Yu Darvish with racist gesture (VIDEO)