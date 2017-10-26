Yasiel Puig slams glove off ground after failed diving catch (VIDEO)

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig nearly made a potential game-changing play in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, but came up just short.

It happened in the eighth inning, when Alex Bregman crushed a pitch to the warning track in right field. Puig did a great job of tracking the ball, and dived in an attempt to make the catch.

Unfortunately, the ball hit off his glove, and bounced over the wall for a double. Puig was not happy about it, judging by his reaction. The Dodgers slugger slammed his glove to the ground in frustration.

That sequence of events proved to be quite important, as Bregman would later score, cutting the lead to 3-2. A Marwin Gonzalez home run in the ninth inning tied it up and sent the game into extra innings.