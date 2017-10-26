Yasiel Puig goes nuts celebrating Kike Hernandez’s game-tying hit (VIDEO)

Yasiel Puig was a rollercoaster of emotions in Game 2 of the World Series, and, as usual, was entertaining to watch.

Things didn’t go his way in the eighth inning, when he came up just a bit short on a diving catch attempt, with the ball hitting off his glove. Puig responded by slamming his glove to the ground (watch here).

The Astros later tied the game at 3-3 in the ninth inning, and took a 5-3 lead in the stanza that followed, with back-to-back home runs.

Trailing by two runs, with Astros’ closer Ken Giles on the mound, this game appeared to be all but over. But the Dodgers never quit, and Puig led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a home run, cutting the lead in half. A two-out single by Kike Hernandez later tied the game, and everyone at Dodger Stadium went nuts.

That included Puig, who went nuts celebrating the clutch single.

Puig continues to make a strong argument for him being the most entertaining player in baseball. It’s very difficult to predict what he might do next.