Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has struggled at the plate during the postseason so far, but he did manage to hit a moon shot in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night.

Contreras saw a fastball from Alex Wood that got too much of the plate, and he did not miss it.

The ball traveled 491 feet and caromed off the video board, and Contreras knew it was gone as soon as he hit it.

The longest dinger in Statcast era traveled 504 ft (by Stanton).#Cubs Willson Contreras launched this one 491 ft. pic.twitter.com/YRzFva2e4z — Michael Liu (@liuchiahow) October 19, 2017

That home run shows how much the Cubs don’t want to be swept in the series.

Related

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Willson Contreras crushed a 491-foot home run off Wrigley Field video board (VIDEO)