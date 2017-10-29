Why did Patriots put Dont’a Hightower on Patriots tickets after season-ending injury?

The Patriots lost the one player that means the most to their defense — and is nearly irreplaceable — to a season-ending injury last week, yet for some reason, chose to put the spotlight on him heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the team’s previous game, but was featured front-and-center on Sunday’s game-day tickets.

Ironically, Dont’a Hightower is the featured player on today’s Patriots tickets pic.twitter.com/itEijEqpm3 — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) October 29, 2017

That’s savage without trying to be savage.

[Larry Brown Sports]