Watch Steelers produce best TD celebration of season so far

NFL fans were finally treated to a clever, creative end-zone celebration in the Bengals-Steelers matchup on Sunday.

The league amended the rule during the offseason to allow fans to be entertained by creative moments involving players celebrating in the end zone, but we really haven’t seen many this year.

The Steelers finally broke the mold and treated fans to the best celebration we’ve seen this season so far.

It happened after JuJu Smith-Schuster caught a touchdown pass, and joined his teammates in the end zone afterwards. They played a game of hide-and-seek, and executed it perfectly.

So great.