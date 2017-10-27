Watch Ndamukong Suh savagely grab Ryan Mallett by the throat

It had been awhile since we had seen Ndamukong Suh involved in a controversial play, so it’s safe to say he was due.

Suh, however, showed his true colors during Thursday night’s game against the Ravens, and will likely be hit with a fan for doing so.

The game got out of hand in the fourth quarter, with the Ravens absolutely dominating the Dolphins in embarrassing fashion. That seemed to have an effect on Miami’s players.

Suh, in the fourth quarter, decided to grab Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett by the throat at the end of a play, which was pretty disgusting.

Just more proof that a leopard cannot change its spots. Suh is still the same dirty player he’s always been.